Nike Coach Chris Bennett Shares Expert Running Tips

With more Americans lacing up their sneakers than ever, Nike Global Head Coach Chris Bennett joined Inside South Florida to share his top advice for new and seasoned runners alike. From starting slow to building a community, he breaks down how to stay motivated and find the right running gear for your goals.

Bennett also spotlighted Nike’s latest road running shoe lineup, including the Pegasus, Structure, and Invincible, each designed with different levels of cushioning to match every runner’s needs. Plus, he shared how tools like the Nike Running Shoe Finder and Nike Run Club app can help you find your perfect fit and stay on track.