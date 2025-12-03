Nintendo Rolls Out Holiday Deals With Nintendo Switch 2 and New Game Lineup

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nintendo. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Nintendo is making holiday gifting easy this season with the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and a fresh lineup of games for every type of player. PJ Sadler stopped by Inside South Florida to highlight what fans can expect.

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a larger screen, magnetic Joy-Con controllers, and new social tools like game chat, all while remaining compatible with many existing Switch titles. Just like the original, it’s designed for play at home or on the go.

This year’s standout games include Mario Kart World, the biggest Mario Kart release yet; Donkey Kong Bonanza, a new adventure playable solo or in co-op; and Pokémon Legends Z, now with real-time battles and enhanced visuals on Switch 2.

Nintendo also rolled out titles for every gamer, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Kirby Air Riders, Super Mario Galaxy, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, plus hits from partner studios like Madden NFL 26, NBA 2K26, and Hades II.

Holiday shoppers can score big with the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, along with discounted games on the Nintendo eShop.