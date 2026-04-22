Nonprofit Soles4Souls donates free name-brand shoes to all students at Thurgood Marshall Elementary

All 378 students at Thurgood Marshall Elementary received a free pair of name-brand shoes, socks, and educational materials today through a partnership with the nonprofit Soles4Souls.

The event is part of the For Every Kid program, which serves children experiencing homelessness or extreme hardship in the United States. Soles4Souls partners with Broward County Public Schools to provide the resources.

"We typically choose an entire school to serve at least once a year," a Soles4Souls representative said. "All 378 of these children will receive a brand new brand-name pair of shoes and socks."

Volunteers transformed the school's cafeteria into a shoe store this morning, allowing children to pick out their own comfortable footwear.

"It's about helping the children, making sure that they have a comfortable pair of shoes so they can start the year or in the year," a volunteer said.

Representatives noted the significant impact a new pair of shoes can have on a student's life.

"Research says that a new pair of shoes, 95% of the kids participate more in athletic activities," Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, said. "They feel like they're equal to their peers, and they're more excited about going to school."

Volunteers said the best part of the event is seeing the children's reactions.

"When these children pick out the shoes that they want, that they're proud of, that they feel comfortable in, it is the best feeling," a volunteer said.

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