North Coast Organic Applesauce: A Back-to-School Snack Parents Can Feel Good About

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by North Coast Organic. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Registered dietitian Gisela Bouvier stopped by Inside South Florida to share why North Coast Organic Applesauce is the perfect choice for kids’ lunchboxes, breakfasts, and snacks.

Made with 100% U.S.-grown organic apples, the applesauce contains no preservatives, no added sugars, and is never from concentrate. With fiber to support digestion, blood sugar management, and overall health, North Coast makes it easy for busy parents to provide nutritious, convenient options in cups, pouches, and jars.

Watch the full segment to see why North Coast Organic is a smart back-to-school staple. Find it at Publix, Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, and Winn-Dixie, or visit NorthCoast.Organic for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

