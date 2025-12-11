Northwestern Mutual Foundation Expands Support for Families Impacted by Childhood Cancer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Northwestern Mutual. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, families face challenges that go far beyond medical treatment. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is working to ease some of those burdens through its ongoing childhood cancer initiatives, including a powerful scholarship program. Inside South Florida spoke with Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, to learn more.

Steve shared the scope of the issue: every day, more than 1,000 children across the globe are diagnosed with cancer. For more than a decade, Northwestern Mutual has focused on supporting research for better treatments and cures, but as Steve explained, they also recognize the emotional and financial impact on families. Studies show that 60% of families lose household income after a childhood cancer diagnosis, and with rising education costs, the Foundation created its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program to help fill that gap.

Now in its eighth year, the program provides college scholarships to childhood cancer survivors and their siblings. To date, more than 370 scholarships, totaling over $3 million, have been awarded. And this year, applications are now open for the upcoming fall semester. Northwestern Mutual will distribute another half-million dollars, funding 50 new scholarships of up to $10,000 each.

Steve shared that the program’s impact goes far beyond financial support. Many scholarship recipients are choosing to pursue careers in healthcare, nearly half, in fact, inspired by the doctors, nurses, and researchers who cared for them. Those stories, Steve said, are “golden moments,” the kind Northwestern Mutual celebrates throughout its work in childhood cancer advocacy.