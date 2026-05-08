Norwegian Cruise Line offers families top destinations and new attractions for summer 2026 travel

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NCL. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cruising is a top choice for family travel this summer, with

Norwegian Cruise Line sailing to nearly 350 destinations worldwide,

including trending spots in the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska, and Europe.

Cruise Critic Editor in Chief Colleen McDaniel said cruising

offers strong value compared to land-based vacations.

"Cruising remains the best value for your vacation dollar.

It is more inclusive when compared with similar land vacations.

Plus you unpack once and then you wake up every day in a new bucket list

destination," McDaniel said.

Norwegian Cruise Line has four ships sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas this

summer, with prices starting at $3.79 per person. Norwegian Luna

debuted last month. The line's private destination, Great Stirrup Cay, recently added

a new pool area, swim-up bars, private cabanas, and a kids' splash pad,

with the Great Tides Water Park, featuring 19 water slides still to come.

Alaska offers families a chance to unplug and experience natural scenery accessible

only by sea. In Europe, Norwegian has nine ships sailing to cities including Rome,

Athens, and Barcelona, averaging more than 10 hours in each port.

On board, attractions include the Aqua Slide coaster, billed as the longest and fastest slide at sea, and the Mandara Spa, which Cruise Critic awarded

best spa at sea.

To book, visit NCL.com.

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