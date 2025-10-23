Nutrition Expert Mia Syn Shares Seasonal Wellness Tips for the Whole Family

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by SmartyPants Vitamins, Linear Bar, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Stanley Steemer. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As families settle into school routines and cooler weather, fall is the perfect time to reset and refocus on your health. With kids heading into test season, parents juggling busy schedules, and everyone spending more time indoors, it’s key to stay proactive about wellness. Nutrition expert Mia Syn joined Inside South Florida to share her top product picks and practical tips to keep your family healthy all season long.

SmartyPants Vitamins

Parents looking to support their children’s growth and focus this school season can turn to SmartyPants Kids Multi & Omegas. Each serving includes six research-backed nutrients—iodine, riboflavin, biotin, and vitamins B6, B12, and C—to help support brain health and fill common nutrient gaps. Backed by science and loved by kids for their taste, SmartyPants are available now on Amazon. For more information, visit SmartyPantsVitamins.com .

Linear Bar

With long school runs and after-school activities, parents need quick, clean fuel to keep going. Linear Bar offers 20g of organic protein, 12g of fiber, and zero seed oils or artificial ingredients. With its dark chocolate, caramel, and nougat layers, it tastes like a candy bar, but fuels you like a health bar. Perfect for post-workout snacks or busy afternoons. Find it at LinearBar.com , Amazon, and Erewhon.

NAD Resveratrol Plus

Supporting longevity starts from within. Reservage NAD+ Resveratrol Plus combines three powerhouse ingredients—NAD, resveratrol, and quercetin—to boost energy, heart and brain health, and cellular protection. It’s a smart supplement for anyone looking to maintain wellness through fall and beyond. Available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and VitaminShoppe.com .

Stanley Steemer Services

Indoor air quality matters, especially when the family is spending more time at home. Stanley Steemer provides deep cleaning for carpets and upholstery, going beyond surface dirt to remove dust, bacteria, and allergens, creating a healthier home environment for the whole family. Visit StanleySteemer.com to schedule a service before the holidays.