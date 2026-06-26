Olay's Skin Insurance campaign promotes full-body skin care routines for summer glow

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Olay. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Olay's new skin care campaign encourages women to invest in full-body skin health this summer

Beauty expert and journalist Kayla Greaves is teaming up with Olay to share summer beauty and self-care trends centered on keeping skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing from head to toe.

Skin care beyond the face

Summer is the season of beaches, pools, and vacations, and showing more skin. Greaves said the inspiration behind Olay's new Skin Insurance campaign is a reminder that the skin on the entire body deserves the same attention as the skin on the face.

"So summer is the time to be outside. You know people are going to the beach, to the pool, they're going on vacation. They're doing all the things where they're showing off more skin, so they want to make sure that their skin is looking healthy, hydrated, and glowing," Greaves said.

The campaign spotlights Olay's Super Collection, which includes the Super Serum, body wash, and body lotion, all designed to deliver healthy-looking, glowing skin.

"It's funny how we'll invest into our homes and our cars and our finances and all these other things, and we totally forget about our skin, and it's what we show in the world first," Greaves said.

The Skin Turn regimen

Olay's Skin Turn is a head-to-toe regimen featuring the Super Serum body wash and body lotion, designed to upgrade a basic routine into a comprehensive one. The regimen combines powerful ingredients to deliver visible benefits, including hydration, firming, smoothing, brightening, and more even-looking skin.

Greaves recommends a simple two-step routine:



Start in the shower with the Super Serum body wash to cleanse and hydrate. Follow up with the Super Serum body lotion to lock in moisture.

"It's a super easy routine. It's just two steps. It's not taking up any more time in your morning or your evening, and your skin is going to look fantastic," Greaves said.

Powerful ingredients, visible results

The Super Serum is powered by a concentrated serum complex featuring high-performance skin care ingredients, including niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen, peptides, and exfoliating ingredients to improve the overall look of the skin.

"People are so busy. We don't have a lot of time in our days, but at the same time, people are not wanting to compromise results," Greaves said.

Investing in yourself

Greaves said the Olay Skin Insurance campaign goes beyond skin care; it's about building confidence and creating routines that support overall well-being.

"Taking care of our skin is another way to invest in ourselves, in our future, and it's also a great way to create a regiment and a routine for yourself. And you're going to start to notice that as you invest in yourself, as you spend more time focusing on creating these routines, you're going to start to feel better. You're going to start to feel more confident, more happy, and you're going to look beautiful from the inside out," Greaves said.

The Olay Super Collection is available in-store and online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.