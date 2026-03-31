Old Navy launches affordable spring dress collection for all sizes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Old Navy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fashion lifestyle expert Tiffany Reed says Old Navy's new spring collection offers more than 170 trend-focused dresses, with almost all options priced under $50.

The spring line features a wide range of body types, silhouettes, fabrics, colors, and prints. Sizes range from extra small to 4X.

"Spring is all about romance," Reed said.

Shoppers can expect floral prints, silky fabrics, and cascading ruffles. The collection also includes classic styles like shirting and denim featuring tailored seams and smocking.

Old Navy is also offering matching family outfits, including floral button-up shirts for men in a variety of sizes.

For more formal events, Old Navy recently launched its Occasion line online. Reed noted these elevated options are perfect for wedding guests.

Shoppers can find the collection at Old Navy stores and online.

