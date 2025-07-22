Oral Health and Aging: Why Dental Care Is Crucial for Florida Seniors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aspen Dental. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Florida’s senior population continues to grow, experts are sounding the alarm on a critical yet often overlooked aspect of aging: oral health. By 2030, one in three Floridians will be over the age of 60, yet four out of five seniors currently skip routine dental visits. This neglect puts their overall health and quality of life at serious risk.

Dr. Laura Ortega, a practicing dentist in North Miami Beach, joined Inside South Florida to share why oral health is essential to healthy aging and how modern dental technology is making care more accessible than ever.

Neglected oral health can lead to more than just tooth pain. It’s linked to increased risks for heart disease, diabetes, and even cognitive decline such as dementia. Seniors with untreated dental issues may also experience low self-esteem, poor nutrition, and depression due to difficulty eating or socializing.

To address these challenges, Aspen Dental is using cutting-edge technology to provide faster, more precise, and more comfortable dental care. Most Aspen Dental offices are fully digital, offering CT scans, high-quality dental implants, and 3D-printed dentures created on-site. These innovations reduce wait times for procedures and help diagnose problems before they become emergencies.

Accessibility and affordability are key components of Aspen Dental’s approach. With more than 40 locations now open across Florida, the network is designed to serve the state’s growing senior population—many of whom rely on fixed incomes. Offering same-day treatment, extended hours, and weekend availability, Aspen Dental aims to meet seniors where they are and ensure their dental care is not an afterthought.