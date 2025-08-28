Orange Blossom Classic Returns With a Week of Culture, Community, and Celebration

The Orange Blossom Classic is back in South Florida, and it’s about more than just the big matchup between Florida A&M University and Howard University. Executive Director Kendra Bulluck joined Inside South Florida to share how this historic event is a full week of culture, community, and tradition leading up to game day.

From Fan Fest to honoring the Divine Nine, plus celebrating the legacy of HBCUs and their impact on South Florida, the Orange Blossom Classic brings together food, music, and family fun that feels like a true homecoming.