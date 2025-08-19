Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Outschool Offers Flexible Alternatives for Today’s Learners
Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Outschool. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Outschool education specialist joined Inside South Florida to discuss how the online platform is helping parents explore alternatives to traditional schooling. With live and on-demand classes ranging from enrichment activities to full-year academic courses, Outschool supports both homeschool and traditionally schooled learners and even accepts Florida Empowerment Scholarship funds. Parents of kids with unique learning needs can also benefit from interest-based learning, specialized tutoring, and social skill-building classes that meet children where they are.

Watch the full segment to learn how Outschool is creating personalized, flexible learning opportunities for students everywhere. For more information, visit Outschool.com.

