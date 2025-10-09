Painted Tree Boutiques Brings a Creative Shopping Community to South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Painted Tree Boutiques. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.
A new way to shop local is coming to South Florida! Painted Tree Boutiques brings together more than 200 small businesses, from clothing designers and artists to candlemakers and home-decor creators, all under one roof.
Vice President of Operations Amber Earhart shared with Inside South Florida how each Painted Tree location creates a community of makers where every purchase supports local dreams. And now, the brand is opening its first Florida store in Cooper City at 5800 South Flamingo Road.
For more info, visit paintedtree.com.