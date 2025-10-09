Painted Tree Boutiques Brings a Creative Shopping Community to South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Painted Tree Boutiques. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

A new way to shop local is coming to South Florida! Painted Tree Boutiques brings together more than 200 small businesses, from clothing designers and artists to candlemakers and home-decor creators, all under one roof.

Vice President of Operations Amber Earhart shared with Inside South Florida how each Painted Tree location creates a community of makers where every purchase supports local dreams. And now, the brand is opening its first Florida store in Cooper City at 5800 South Flamingo Road.