Palm Beach County celebrates arts and culture with MOSAIC deals and discounts throughout the month of May

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Palm Beach County is celebrating its arts and culture scene this May with MOSAIC, which stands for the Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture.

Lauren Perry said the annual program offers 30 deals and discounts on creative experiences across the county. Participating locations include museums, the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, a science museum, a zoo, and three botanical gardens.

"MOSAIC allows us to offer those deals to even make those experiences more accessible," Perry said.

Perry highlighted the 561 Music Festival at the Mizner Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach as the kickoff event, featuring local musicians.

Visitors can also find hotel discounts and deals on live performances at venues like the Kravis Center. Perry recommended purchasing tickets in advance.

For more information and a full list of deals, visit mosaicpbc.com.

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