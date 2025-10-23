Palm Beach Motorcycle Expo Rolls In This November

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Law Tigers. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Get ready to rev your engines, South Florida! The Palm Beach Motorcycle Expo is making its grand debut November 22–23 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the first event of its kind in over 20 years.

Law Tigers’ Marketing Manager Jason Taub and South Florida Motorcycle Expo promoter Jeff Greenberg joined Inside South Florida to share what’s in store: custom bikes, gear vendors, celebrity appearances, and a live motorcycle rodeo featuring the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department showing off their riding skills.