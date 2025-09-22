Panter, Panter & Sampedro: Serving South Florida Families for Over 30 Years

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter & Sampedro. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Brett Panter, Senior Founding Partner of Panter, Panter & Sampedro, joined Inside South Florida to share how the firm has built a trusted reputation in South Florida. Founded by Brett and his brother Mitchell, the family-rooted firm has been committed to protecting Florida’s families and fighting for fair compensation in personal injury cases for over three decades.

From car accidents to medical malpractice, construction accidents, and cases involving life-altering injuries like quadriplegia, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters with passion, care, and respect. What Brett says he’s most proud of: “We can’t fix the harm that’s been done, but we can change people’s lives by helping restore their quality of life through the compensation they deserve.”