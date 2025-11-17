Panthers Honor Veterans Through "Heroes Among Us"

The Florida Panthers organization maintains a meaningful tradition of honoring military veterans at every home game through their "Heroes Among Us" program. Following their recent Military Appreciation Night, team representatives discussed the initiative's significance, particularly in the wake of Veterans Day.

The program, central to the Panthers' mission since the Viola family purchased the team, has recognized over 500 veterans to date. Team officials emphasized that Florida's substantial veteran population provides rich storytelling opportunities, with each honoree representing a living piece of history for younger fans in attendance.

During a recent gathering with veterans, including World War II veterans in their 90s and 100s, the emotional impact of the program was evident. Organization staff noted the powerful connection formed when multiple generations come together, helping audiences understand the sacrifices made for current freedoms.

The Panthers distinguish themselves from other sports organizations by employing numerous veterans on staff, reinforcing their core value of service. This veteran presence helps drive the understanding that their mission extends beyond hockey to meaningful community engagement.

The program features video tributes during the second period of each game, creating emotional moments that resonate throughout the arena. Veterans expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized their pride in American service, while Panthers staff conveyed a simple but powerful message to all veterans: "Thank you, and you'll never be forgotten."