Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Parkinson’s Foundation. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

April is Parkinson's Awareness Month, highlighting a disease that affects more than 1 million people in the United States.

John L. Lehr, president and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation, said 90,000 Americans are newly diagnosed with the disease each year.

Parkinson's is a full-body movement disorder that causes resting tremors and difficulty walking, balancing, and moving. It also affects mood and cognition. Lehr said the disease generally affects people later in life, typically in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, with very few diagnosed before age 50.

"No two people have the same course of disease," Lehr said.

Lehr emphasized the importance of early diagnosis to begin a beneficial medical regimen, noting that some people experience a rapid onset of symptoms while others progress slowly over time.

Robert Baittie, who is living with Parkinson's, said he takes an active role in his health and maintains a positive mindset. With the help of the Parkinson's Foundation, he assembled a care team and developed an exercise plan to improve mobility, balance, and overall well-being.

"I chose to manage my Parkinson's by believing in the diagnosis, putting out in the prognosis," Batey said. "The prognosis was entirely up to me."

Baittie advised those newly diagnosed to lean on their loved ones.

"The one piece of advice I would offer for anybody newly diagnosed is to remember that when you received the diagnosis, you're not the only one who receives that," Batey said.

"Also, your family and your friends who love you receive that diagnosis, and let them support you."

For more information, Lehr directed people to parkinson.org or the foundation's helpline at 804-PD-INFO.

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