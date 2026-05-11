Personal finance tips for college graduates on student loans, housing, health care, and investing

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New York Times bestselling personal finance author Beth Kobliner has advice for recent college graduates navigating student loans, health care, and investing as they enter the workforce.

Kobliner, author of Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your 20s and 30s, said graduates with student loans should act quickly.

"You want to go to studentaid.gov and go to the loan simulator to try out which student loan is better for you," Kobliner said.

She noted that graduates typically have a 6-month grace period before repayment begins.

On health care, Kobliner said Florida residents have an advantage — the state allows young people to stay on a parent's health insurance plan until age 30, compared to the federal limit of 26.

For investing, she recommended signing up for a 401(k) through an employer or opening an IRA.

Kobliner also urged graduates to be cautious about financial advice on social media.

"Anything you see on social media may be decent advice, but it often is sold by an influencer who's selling something," Kobliner said.

Her book, Get a Financial Life, was first published in 1996 and has sold more than 500,000 copies.

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