Pet expert Charlotte Reed shares 4 ways to save money and keep your dog healthy this spring

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Pet Buzz. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is here, and with it comes more time outdoors, more swimming, and unfortunately, more bugs. But keeping your dog healthy and protected this season does not have to break the bank.

Pet expert and host of The Pet Buzz Charlotte Reed joined Inside South Florida — along with her dogs Churchill and Hammy Jones — to share four essential products that can save pet owners money while keeping their furry friends safe.

Flea and Tick Protection

Reed says one of the easiest ways to save money is by rethinking where you buy your dog's flea and tick prevention.

"You don't necessarily have to buy what the vet sells. You can buy TevraPet Activate II for dogs. What I love about it is the doses end up being less than $7.50, as compared to doses with other meds that exceed $20 a dose," Reed said.

She noted that the product is highly effective despite the lower price point.

"Not only does it kill fleas, eggs, larva, mosquitoes, ticks and other parasites, it also really kills and repels," she said.

For more information, visit tevrabrands.com.

Vetality Ear Infections Prevention

For dogs that love the water — particularly Labs and Spaniels — ear infections are a common and frustrating problem. Reed recommends a two-step approach using Vitality products.

"I brought some of the Vitality Medicated Relief Ear Drops and the Rinse Cleanse and Restore Ear Drops. After you do the cleanse, the medicated has nanotechnology and hydrocortisone. If you use the restore on a regular basis, you are going to have that quality defense, so you are not going to have to worry, because you're going to be maintaining that ear," Reed said.

For more information, visit tevrabrands.com.

Hot Spot and Wound Ointment

Spring and summer mean more exposure to bee stings, bug bites, and minor scrapes. Reed says a reliable hot spot and wound ointment is a must-have for any pet first aid kit.

"For about 24 hours, it's continuously killing 99.9% of that bacteria. Actually, once you put the cream on, it bonds to the skin, and it creates a protective barrier that has a bitter taste, so the dog is not going to want to lick it," Reed said.

The ointment also moisturizes the skin and the wound, preventing the dog from itching due to dryness.

Find available at tevrabrands.com.

Bella Roma Travel Bowl

Finally, Reed says no pet owner should leave the house without a portable water bowl as the temperatures rise. Her pick is the Loving Pets Products Bella Roma travel bowl.

"It comes in three sizes and two colors. I love it because it is BPA-free. It's easy to wash. It folds flat. You have a carabiner on it that comes with it, and you can clip it to a bag, a knapsack, or even your pants loop so it can always be with you," she said.

For more information, visit lovingpetsproducts.com.

For more pet care tips and product recommendations, follow Reed on social media at @thepetbuzz or listen to The Pet Buzz radio show and podcast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.