PETA Shares How to Enjoy a Delicious Vegan Holiday Feast

We’re celebrating the holidays a little differently today — with a full vegan feast on the Inside South Florida set. PETA’s campaign manager, Amanda Brody, is back on ISF, bringing plenty of food to show us just how easy (and delicious) going vegan can be this season.

Amanda kicked things off with breakfast: a vegan quiche made with Just Egg and Violife vegan cheese, plus crispy plant-based bacon on the side, which is a hearty way to start any holiday morning. For dinner, the star of the table is a glazed vegan ham from Tofurky. And Amanda says there’s no shortage of options: brands like Tofurky, Field Roast, and Gardein offer roasts that deliver those familiar meaty textures and flavors while sparing animals’ lives.

And don’t worry: dessert is covered too! Amanda made vegan latkes by swapping eggs for an easy egg replacer, or a simple flax egg. She also brought vegan gelt to round out the spread.

So how do you find vegan products with so much on grocery store shelves? Amanda says the good news is you don’t have to search far. Publix, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods, Walmart, and more carry everything shown today. Look for “vegan” or “plant-based” labels throughout the store, from frozen foods to produce to non-dairy milks like oat, soy, coconut, and almond.

Beyond health and taste, Amanda emphasized the heart behind making vegan choices during the holidays. This is a season built on kindness, and choosing plant-based foods lets families enjoy all their favorite dishes while giving animals something to be grateful for, too. As she shared, animals like cows and pigs form deep bonds and love affection just like the pets in our homes, and eating vegan is an easy way to show compassion.