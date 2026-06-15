Picofy laser targets tattoos, acne scars, and skin pigmentation with minimal downtime

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A new laser technology is drawing attention for its ability to treat a range of skin concerns, from melasma and sunspots to unwanted tattoos, with minimal downtime.

Cigdem Gali, owner and practitioner at Galiderm Aesthetics in Royal Palm Beach, is among the providers now offering the Picofy laser to patients.

Gali is a board-certified PA specializing in women's health, esthetics, medical weight loss, and procedural medicine.

A leading non-surgical esthetics practice

Galiderm Aesthetics is a non-surgical aesthetics practice that also trains providers across the country on aesthetic procedures and treatments.

"We're a leading non-surgical esthetic practice. We actually train multiple providers over the entire country on esthetic procedures and treatments and how to get the best outcomes," Gali said.

Galley said the practice added the Picofy laser after looking for a solution to treat melasma, pigmentation, and tattoo removal.

"It's the most cutting-edge technology on the market right now," Gali said.

Treating melasma and pigmentation in South Florida

Gali said the most common concerns among her patients are melasma, pigmentation, and sunspots, conditions especially prevalent in South Florida's sunny climate.

Melasma is a chronic skin condition triggered by sun exposure, heat, and hormones.

Gali said the Picofy laser treats it effectively, typically requiring 3 to 6 treatments, followed by an annual maintenance session.

"Melasma is a chronic condition, and we see it a lot in South Florida. It's one of those things that get affected by the sun, by the heat, and hormones. And it's tough to treat. But Picofy does it very, very well," Gali said.

Tattoo removal with fewer treatments

Gali said the practice has also seen a growing number of tattoo removal requests.

The Picofy laser works by breaking down pigmentation into small particles that the body can flush out naturally.

"It breaks down the pigmentation into small little sand particles so your body can flush out that pigmentation quickly with less treatments, less downtime, very, very minimal discomfort," Gali said.

Schedule a consultation

Galiderm Aesthetics offers complimentary consultations for those interested in learning more about the Picofy laser or any of the practice's other services. Visit Galiderm.com.

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