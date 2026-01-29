Planet Fitness Offers Budget-Friendly Way to Prioritize Your Health and Savings in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Planet Fitness. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Americans set their intentions for 2026, a new survey reveals two major goals rising to the top: improving physical health and strengthening financial wellness. Many respondents said they want to exercise more while also being more mindful about spending, a combination that can sometimes feel challenging to balance. Lifestyle contributor Joann Butler says one national fitness brand is aiming to make both goals more achievable.

Planet Fitness, which has more than 2,800 locations across all 50 states, continues to position itself as an accessible option for people at all fitness levels. Known for its Judgement Free Zone® environment, the gym focuses on creating a welcoming space, especially for beginners or those returning after a break from working out.

Affordability is a key part of that appeal. Memberships start at $15 per month, offering access to strength and cardio equipment typically associated with higher-priced gyms. For those looking for added perks, the PF Black Card® membership includes benefits like bringing a guest to every workout and access to the Black Card Spa®, which features massage chairs and recovery options. Butler emphasized that recovery plays a critical role in any fitness routine, just as much as the workouts themselves.

Another feature designed to reduce intimidation for newcomers is free fitness training included with all memberships. Trainers help members learn how to use equipment properly and build customized workout plans, making it easier to get started with confidence.

Sticking with resolutions can be difficult, especially after the first few weeks of the year. Butler noted that convenience and routine are essential. Most Americans live within 12 minutes of a Planet Fitness location, and many gyms are open 24 hours, offering flexibility for busy schedules. The free Planet Fitness app also provides trainer-led classes, equipment tutorials, and workout guidance to help members stay consistent.