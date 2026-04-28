Plexaderm offers a topical skincare alternative to reduce wrinkles and under-eye puffiness in 10 minutes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plexaderm. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Plexaderm, a topical skincare product designed to reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness, wrinkles, and crow's feet in 10 minutes, was recently named a 2025 Cosmetic Editor's Pick by Elle and E!.

The product serves as an alternative to injections or medical procedures. Its formula includes silicates derived from shale clay, peptides for moisture, and collagen for firmness.

"With peptides, we're giving you moisture in your skin," Scott DeFalco said.

DeFalco noted the collagen provides firmness, contributing to the product's effectiveness.

A six-application trial pack is currently available for $14.95 with free shipping. Customers can purchase the trial pack by calling 1-800-706-0412 or visiting plexadermtrial.com.

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