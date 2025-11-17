Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plexaderm Offers Temporary Anti-Aging Solution on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plexaderm. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Skincare expert Melinda McKinsey appeared on Inside South Florida to discuss Plexaderm, a topical anti-aging serum that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye bags for up to 10 hours. McKinsey, who is approaching 65 and states she has never used injections or fillers, serves as a testimonial for the product's effectiveness.

The serum contains siliceous clay rock that forms what McKinsey describes as an "invisible shield" over problem areas. The application process is straightforward: users apply a small amount to clean, dry skin and wait 10 minutes for results that can last throughout the day. The product washes off completely at night without disrupting existing skincare routines.

McKinsey emphasized that Plexaderm works across all skin types and is compatible with water-based cosmetics. She positioned it as an affordable alternative to expensive cosmetic procedures, noting that it provides temporary results without the cost, pain, or recovery time associated with injections and fillers.

The company offers a trial package of six applications for $14.95, including free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee with no subscription requirements. McKinsey stressed the product's concentrated formula requires only minimal application for optimal results.

The segment highlighted Plexaderm as an accessible option for those seeking temporary cosmetic enhancement without medical intervention.

