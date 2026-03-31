Plexaderm skincare aims to reduce wrinkles and puffiness in 10 minutes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plexaderm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV

Skincare product Plexaderm is gaining national attention for its claim to reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness, wrinkles, and crow's feet in just 10 minutes.

The topical treatment was recently named a 2025 Cosmetic Editor's Pick by Elle and E!.

Scott DeFalco, a representative for Plexaderm, said the product offers an alternative to painful injections or expensive doctor visits.

"It addresses all the problem areas as we age, the under-eye bags, the forehead lines, the crow's feet, and those pesky laugh lines we get around our mouth as we age," DeFalco said.

The formula uses silicates derived from shale clay, along with peptides and collagen.

"We derive silicates from shale, clay, but we have peptides and collagen in the formula," DeFalco said.

DeFalco noted the peptides provide a youthful, glowing look by adding moisture to the skin.

"With the collagen, we're giving you firmness," DeFalco said.

A six-application trial pack is available for $14.95 with free shipping. Customers can order by calling 1-800-706-0412 or visiting plexadermtrial.com.

