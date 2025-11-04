Plug Into Care: Supporting the 63 Million Family Caregivers Nationwide

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Caregiver Action Network. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida highlighted an important initiative this November for National Family Caregivers Month, as the Caregiver Action Network (CAN) launches its Plug Into Care campaign.

With more than 63 million Americans providing unpaid care to loved ones, CAN aims to make their journey easier through accessible, verified resources gathered from over 80 nonprofit partners. Available at NFCmonth.org , caregivers can find information to help them manage responsibilities ranging from dementia and rare diseases to incontinence and overall family care.

Nurse educator Michelle Mongillo also discussed her new resource, Caring With Dignity, which offers practical guidance for caregivers supporting individuals with incontinence, covering topics like dietary adjustments, fall prevention, and compassionate communication. The goal is to destigmatize sensitive health issues while empowering families with knowledge and tools to provide better care.