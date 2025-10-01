Pollo Campero Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Family-Sized Flavor

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Pollo Campero. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida stopped by the Calle Ocho location of Pollo Campero, where Area Manager Cindy Dubon shared the story behind this iconic brand. What began in 1971 as a small, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala has now grown to more than 350 locations worldwide, including 19 across Florida.

So what makes the chicken so irresistible? According to Cindy, it’s all in the spices and juiciness. Guests can choose between their famous fried chicken or flavorful grilled chicken, paired with sides like campero rice, yucca fries, sweet plantains, empanadas, and more.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Pollo Campero is offering a special 22-piece chicken meal complete with four sides and four rolls, perfect for feeding the whole family.