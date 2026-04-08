Pompano Beach Jazz Fest brings Brian Culbertson and high-energy live music directly to the beach sand

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by the Cultural Affairs Department - City of Pompano Beach. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The upcoming Pompano Beach Jazz Fest is bringing top artists to the sand for an open beach festival aimed at keeping jazz accessible to all audiences.

Musician Brian Culbertson, who has more than 40 Billboard No. 1 hits, will perform with a large band to bring high energy to the event.

"I go out there, and immediately everything just feels fun and good," Culbertson said.

Organizer Martin Booker said the beach setting allows both longtime jazz aficionados and passersby to enjoy the music. Other artists performing include Richard Elliot and Walter Beasley.

"It just creates an entry point for all audiences that it's just comfortable," Booker said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and flip-flops. More information is available at pompanobeacharts.org.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

