Pompano Players Bring Nostalgia and Live Music to South Florida

Joe Zettelmaier, Show Director, and Elijah Gee, Music Director, joined Inside South Florida to share what makes Pompano Players stand out in the local arts scene. Based at the Pompano Cultural Arts Center, the professional theater is entering its second year with a season full of musicals and plays, all featuring live music, a signature that sets them apart as many theaters move toward pre-recorded tracks.

This season includes Marvelous Wonderettes, Beehive, First Date, and Side by Side by Sondheim, each bringing its own energy and era of music to the stage. The opener, Marvelous Wonderettes, kicks off October 10 and promises a nostalgic celebration with four-part harmonies and beloved hits from the 1950s and ’60s.