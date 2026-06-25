Prime Day 2026: Best deals on soda, laundry, pet care, home security, projectors and skincare

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's one of the best times of the year to stock up, upgrade, and save. Here's a breakdown of the top deals worth your attention.

Olipop

Shoppers can save up to 30% off select Olipop products on Amazon during Prime Day, including classics like Vintage Cola, Root Beer, Cream Soda, and Ginger Ale, as well as fan favorites like Classic Grape, Crisp Apple, and Shirley Temple.

Olipop is a feel-good soda made with real ingredients, high fiber and just 2 to 5 grams of sugar, designed to support digestive health. Head to Olipop's Amazon Shop page to take advantage of the limited-time savings.

Downy Rinse

Downy Rinse works with your laundry detergent to help remove stubborn odors in just one wash. There are no extra steps or complex routines — just add it into the fabric softener compartment of your washer to help knock out stuck-in stink and save yourself from the hassle of rewashing.

This Prime Day, save 20% off 48-ounce Cool Cotton bottles of Downy Rinse on Amazon.

Bounce Pet Mega Dryer Sheets

Bounce Pet makes it easy to brush off pet hair so you can love your furry friends without wearing them. Skip the endless cycle of lint rollers, sticky brushes and constant rewashing. Just toss a mega sheet into the dryer on top of wet, clean clothes.

Shop Bounce Pet Mega Dryer Sheets on Amazon this Prime Day and save 20% off the 180-count packs.

SimpliSafe

Prime Day is also a great time to beef up home security. SimpliSafe is offering 50% off all its security systems on Amazon, including a comprehensive 10-piece system for only $180.

The system includes a base station, keypad, motion sensors, entry sensors and an indoor camera. SimpliSafe's newest outdoor camera uses AI to detect potential intruders approaching your home. With professional monitoring, SimpliSafe agents can even use the outdoor camera's loudspeaker to intervene when suspicious activity is detected. There are no contracts, and it's super easy to set up, I'm a fan.

BenQ GV50 Smart Laser Projector

Perfect for summer entertaining and movie nights, the BenQ GV50 Smart Laser Projector is designed to bring big-screen magic to any space, from floor to ceiling, inside or outside.

The GV50 features a built-in battery with up to 2.5 hours of video playtime, smart entertainment, and immersive sound, along with effortless setup and ultra-flexible viewing angles. This Prime Day, it's available for 38% off at $467.

Medik8

Medik8 is a British-made, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand known for clinically proven, age-defying results. Its best-selling night serum, Crystal Retinol, is powered by retinaldehyde, a next-generation vitamin A that works up to 11 times faster than traditional retinol.

Available in 6 progressive strengths, Crystal Retinol allows users to gradually increase potency over time. This Prime Day, get 25% off the entire Crystal Retinol strength ladder. The formula is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of expression lines in 10 minutes and deep-set wrinkles in 8 weeks.

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