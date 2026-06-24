Prime Day Picks for Amazon

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Candace Cory. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey has narrowed down two picks specifically for your eyes, ones designed to help them look and feel their best.

Vision MD by 1MD Nutrition

The first pick was recommended by a Harvard-educated ophthalmologist, Dr. Zhou. Vision MD by 1MD Nutrition is designed to support overall visual function, clarity, and comfort from eyestrain associated with modern lifestyles.

"It's enriched with powerful antioxidants to combat oxidative stress that's caused by aging, screen time, and environmental factors that can impact eye health over time," Corey said.

The formula goes beyond typical AREDS2 eye vitamins. It contains a blend of clinically studied ingredients at their clinically effective dosages to support the retina and macula for long-term eye health and visual performance.

Vision MD by 1MD Nutrition is available for 25% off during Prime Day at Amazon.com.

Sky Organics Lash and Brow Wand

The second pick addresses how your eyes look, specifically your lashes and eyebrows. The Sky Organics Lash and Brow Wand is made with organic castor and amla oils plus vitamin E.

"This nourishing blend is going to help condition and support fuller, healthier looking lashes and brows," Corey said.

The wand features a dual-ended applicator. Users swipe it on nightly, and in as little as 4 weeks, 7 out of 10 people who used it saw visibly healthier-looking lashes and brows.

The Sky Organics Lash and Brow Wand is available for 20% off during Amazon Prime Day.

For more Prime Day deals from Corey, visit her website and sign up for her newsletter, or follow her on Instagram at @CandaceCoreMA.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

