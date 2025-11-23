Prime Video’s ‘June Farms’ Brings Wedding-Day Chaos and Country Charm to the Screen

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by PremiereTV. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new reality series is heading to Prime Video, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most high-pressure jobs in the event world: running a wedding venue. The show, June Farms, follows owner Matt Baumgartner and his eclectic staff as they balance barnyard animals, demanding schedules, and the emotional stakes of couples’ biggest day.

The idea for the series originated with producer Nate Kahanji, who had long been familiar with Baumgartner’s restaurant ventures. Once Baumgartner launched his upstate New York farm, complete with rustic lodgings and a cast of charismatic animals, the team realized they had the missing piece for a compelling unscripted show.

Filming presented its own challenges, particularly as the crew documented the team navigating weddings in real time. Executing picture-perfect ceremonies already requires precision and calm under pressure; adding cameras into the mix raised the stakes even higher as the series captured moments typically hidden from guests.

Beyond the drama, the heart of June Farms lies in its animals. Originally intended for farm-to-table use, the pigs, cows, horses and other residents quickly became beloved companions, shifting the farm’s purpose toward hospitality and education. Baumgartner says the animals’ distinct personalities and daily routines serve as an unexpected antidote to stress, grounding the chaos of wedding season.

The series offers a fresh perspective by showing weddings from the venue’s point of view, blending scenic farmland, behind-the-scenes tension, and the unpredictable nature of both staff and livestock.