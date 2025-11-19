Providence Healthcare Services Named One of America’s Top Home Health Agencies

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Providence Healthcare Services. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Providence Healthcare Services, Inc., a home health agency serving Miami-Dade and Monroe counties for more than 18 years, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Home Health Agencies for 2026. The organization ranked among the top 300 out of more than 10,000 agencies nationwide, an achievement that highlights its longstanding commitment to high-quality, compassionate care.

The Newsweek recognition is based on objective data, including patient outcomes reported to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, accreditation evaluations and patient satisfaction surveys. Providence’s strong performance across all categories helped it secure a spot among the nation’s best.

Providence provides a wide range of in-home services for individuals recovering from hospitalization or sudden illness. Offerings include skilled nursing, wound care, medication management, physical and occupational therapy, and in-home support services for patients who need additional daily assistance.

The agency also holds the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, a national symbol of quality that reflects rigorous standards in safety and care delivery.