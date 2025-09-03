Pumpkin Spice & Espresso Martini Recipes With Paul Zahn

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Event and lifestyle expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida from the Lowe’s Coral Gables Hotel to celebrate the start of pumpkin spice season with two must-try espresso martini recipes: one festive and seasonal, the other classic with a fall twist.

Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spice

For the ultimate fall cocktail, Paul starts with Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spice, crafted in Austria with Belgian chocolate. It blends chocolate, vanilla, pumpkin juice, clove, and cinnamon into one rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect on its own, drizzled over ice cream, or mixed into cocktails, this liqueur shines in a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Combine Mozart Pumpkin Spice with Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, and fresh espresso, shake vigorously, and strain into a martini glass. For a finishing touch, top it with pumpkin foam for that extra festive flair. Find it at TotalWine.com .

Absolut Vodka

No martini is complete without a smooth vodka base, and Absolut Vodka brings balance and body to both recipes. Known for its clean Swedish heritage and crisp finish, Absolut pairs seamlessly with coffee liqueurs and rich flavors like pumpkin spice. It’s Paul’s go-to choice for crafting cocktails that always deliver. For more, visit TotalWine.com .

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

A staple in any espresso martini, Kahlúa adds deep coffee flavor with just the right amount of sweetness. Whether you’re mixing it with Mozart Pumpkin Spice for the seasonal version or keeping it classic, Kahlúa is essential for that rich espresso kick and velvety texture. Available at TotalWine.com .