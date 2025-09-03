Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Pumpkin Spice & Espresso Martini Recipes With Paul Zahn

Pumpkin Spice & Espresso Martini Recipes With Paul Zahn
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Taylor Made Productions. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Event and lifestyle expert Paul Zahn joined Inside South Florida from the Lowe’s Coral Gables Hotel to celebrate the start of pumpkin spice season with two must-try espresso martini recipes: one festive and seasonal, the other classic with a fall twist.

Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spice

For the ultimate fall cocktail, Paul starts with Mozart Chocolate Pumpkin Spice, crafted in Austria with Belgian chocolate. It blends chocolate, vanilla, pumpkin juice, clove, and cinnamon into one rich, indulgent flavor. Perfect on its own, drizzled over ice cream, or mixed into cocktails, this liqueur shines in a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. Combine Mozart Pumpkin Spice with Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, and fresh espresso, shake vigorously, and strain into a martini glass. For a finishing touch, top it with pumpkin foam for that extra festive flair. Find it at TotalWine.com.

Absolut Vodka

No martini is complete without a smooth vodka base, and Absolut Vodka brings balance and body to both recipes. Known for its clean Swedish heritage and crisp finish, Absolut pairs seamlessly with coffee liqueurs and rich flavors like pumpkin spice. It’s Paul’s go-to choice for crafting cocktails that always deliver. For more, visit TotalWine.com.

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

A staple in any espresso martini, Kahlúa adds deep coffee flavor with just the right amount of sweetness. Whether you’re mixing it with Mozart Pumpkin Spice for the seasonal version or keeping it classic, Kahlúa is essential for that rich espresso kick and velvety texture. Available at TotalWine.com.

Watch the full segment to see both recipes in action, and for more seasonal entertaining tips, follow Paul on Instagram @paulzahn or visit his website at PaulZahn.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com