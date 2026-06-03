Real Men Read brings volunteer readers to Dillard Elementary and five other Broward County schools

More than 200 volunteers came together to inspire a love of reading in Broward County students through the Real Men Read program, visiting Dillard Elementary and five other schools across the county. The program brings positive male role models from the community into schools to read to students from pre-K through fifth grade.

At Dillard Elementary, the event has grown significantly since it began, with over 30 guest readers participating across its history. Lavina Robinson, principal of Dillard Elementary, said the program has a meaningful impact on students throughout the school. "It's so nice. We have positive male role models come in from Broward County to serve as mentors and provide guidance, and to share their love of reading. For the scholars, it helps to cultivate that enjoyment for them so that they see that, okay, there's somebody that is not a student, that's not a teacher, and they're reading to me too," Robinson said.

Jeff Holness, Vice Chair, District 5 on the Broward County School Board, said the goal of the day was to inspire students to embrace reading. "As males, we are going to be role models for children and hopefully help our male students and our students to love reading. So I think that would be the greatest achievement today is that we inspire some kids today," Holness said.

Volunteer reader Brandon Buth said the reaction from students makes the experience worthwhile. "I absolutely love it to see the joy in their faces. They just get so excited and it can be the simplest thing. Any book they love. And it just pulls at my heart strings to see these kids. They get so excited just to have someone come in and read and it will make a difference," Buth said.

Anyia Nesbethneil, Primary Reader Support at Dillard Elementary, has coordinated the event for three years. She said the program has brought in over 30 guest readers over its history and that this year marked the third installment of the event. "We have our readers from the community that come in. I also have my personal friends that come in and read. So over the years we've had over 30 guest readers that come out and read to students. This is our third, and we hope to continue it as long as we can, because it's so important for our students to see our male readers coming in and having them get that love for reading," Nesbethneil said.

Zander Hill, reading volunteer said his own experience as a child shapes how much the program means to him. "I am impacted from this day by once being a child, never having this experience for myself, to then playing a solid role and seeing that it matters to them. People think of it as something that's simple and that it doesn't impact them, but seeing the reaction and just imagining someone coming in and making my kids feel so fulfilled gives me the opportunity and a sense of purpose," Hill said.

The impact of Real Men Read extended beyond Dillard Elementary, reaching five other Broward County schools. Florida Panthers staff also participated at Village Elementary, spending their morning boosting the reading skills of local students.

To get involved and support education in the community, visit HandsOnSouthFlorida.org

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