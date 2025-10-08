Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Recognizing the Hidden Side of Domestic Violence: Financial Abuse

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Allstate Foundation. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and experts say financial abuse is one of the most common, but least recognized, forms of control. Inside South Florida spoke with Sharisse Kimbro from The Allstate Foundation, who explained that financial abuse happens when someone restricts their partner’s access to money through job interference, hidden resources, or unauthorized debt. “It’s all done to create dependency and limit freedom,” she said.

The Allstate Foundation has invested over $100 million to help disrupt the cycle of abuse through financial empowerment and education.

Learn more at allstatefoundation.org, or if you need help, visit thehotline.org for 24/7 support.

