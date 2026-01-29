Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record Credit Card Debt Is Fueling Financial Stress: Here’s a Healthier Way to Take Control

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beyond Finance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Erika Rasure joined Inside South Florida to break down what record-high credit card debt means for everyday families and why financial stress is becoming more than just a money issue. With Americans now carrying historic levels of debt, she explained how many households are relying on credit cards for basic necessities, leading to growing anxiety, uncertainty, and long-term financial pressure.

Dr. Rasure highlighted research showing that most people abandon their financial resolutions within just a few months, often because those goals are not rooted in their personal values. Instead of focusing on strict budgeting rules that can feel overwhelming, she recommends a “values-first” approach. By identifying what truly matters, such as security, family, freedom, or stability, people can build money habits that feel more realistic, supportive, and sustainable over time, rather than restrictive or discouraging.

To explore free financial wellness tools and download a money mindset checklist, visit BeyondFinance.com and head to the financial wellness section for more information.

