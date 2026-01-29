Record Credit Card Debt Is Fueling Financial Stress: Here’s a Healthier Way to Take Control

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Beyond Finance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Erika Rasure joined Inside South Florida to break down what record-high credit card debt means for everyday families and why financial stress is becoming more than just a money issue. With Americans now carrying historic levels of debt, she explained how many households are relying on credit cards for basic necessities, leading to growing anxiety, uncertainty, and long-term financial pressure.

Dr. Rasure highlighted research showing that most people abandon their financial resolutions within just a few months, often because those goals are not rooted in their personal values. Instead of focusing on strict budgeting rules that can feel overwhelming, she recommends a “values-first” approach. By identifying what truly matters, such as security, family, freedom, or stability, people can build money habits that feel more realistic, supportive, and sustainable over time, rather than restrictive or discouraging.