Recovery Unplugged in Fort Lauderdale uses music and therapy to treat mental health and addiction issues

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Recovery Unplugged. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Fear of judgment often stops people from seeking help for mental health and addiction, but experts at Recovery Unplugged in Fort Lauderdale say reaching out is a sign of strength.

The behavioral health facility treats depression and anxiety alongside addiction by focusing on the whole person, utilizing a unique approach that incorporates music into the healing process.

"Honestly, I think a lot of it is fear based. Maybe someone's afraid to ask for help or that they'd be judged or seen as weak, which is certainly not the case when someone asks for help. Honestly, I think it's, you know, a sign of strength," Executive Director John said.

Recognizing when to ask for help is a crucial step. John noted that when drinking or substance use begins to negatively impact daily life, it is time to seek support.

"It can be as simple as if someone feels that they're drinking too much and they just can't stop and it's causing problems in their lives, and their lives have become unmanageable, then it's, you know, a good sign to, you know, reach out for, you know, for help. And again, it's not easy asking for help and it's difficult. And again, people feel that they'll be judged. But that's not the case. At Recovery Unplugged, we really understand that someone may be struggling, and we have a team of compassionate, caring people that, in a lot of instances, can empathize," John said.

To address these struggles, clinicians at the facility use a combination of traditional therapies and creative outlets.

"So we really try to treat the person as a whole. We use a lot of evidence based modalities like cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy and trauma informed care. We also use medication management if needed, and we also use music as a catalyst to help clients process emotions and really deepen their recovery," said Brittany Higgins, Clinical Director.

For more information, visit recoveryunplugged.com or check out the facility's Facebook and Instagram pages.

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