Reggae Genealogy Music Festival celebrates reggae month with film-focused theme

Reggae month in South Florida reaches its pinnacle with the Reggae Genealogy Music Festival on February 7, featuring a unique "Lights, Camera, Reggae" theme that explores the genre's impact through cinema. The festival, described as one of the largest reggae events during reggae month in South Florida, will be hosted by acclaimed actress Audrey “DQueen” Reid, known for her starring role in the iconic Jamaican film "Dancehall Queen." Calibe Thompson, returning to discuss the festival, emphasized reggae's foundational role in Caribbean culture and international recognition.

"For me, it is a flagship. It is a calling card for the land of our birth, Jamaica, but for the Caribbean as a whole," Calibe said. "It is part of the brand Caribbean and the brand Jamaica. It's the thing that made us popular internationally before there was jerk and Usain Bolt, there was reggae music."

Cultural significance beyond music

Reggae month celebrates more than musical achievements, encompassing the broader cultural movement that shaped Caribbean identity worldwide.

"There's a culture. Rastafari culture was part of the roots of reggae music," Calibe explained. "And so yes, beyond just the music, the levity, they would call it just the essence of who we are as Jamaican and Caribbean people."

The festival serves as a tribute to reggae's founding artists and their lasting influence on contemporary music.

Film meets reggae heritage

This year's "Lights, Camera, Reggae" theme represents a departure from previous festivals that told reggae's story through musical genres like mento, ska, nyabinghi, and rocksteady.

"This year we're telling it through the lens of film," Calibe said about the innovative approach to showcasing reggae's genealogical story.

The theme perfectly aligns with host Audrey Reid's background as the star of "Dancehall Queen," one of Jamaica's most significant cinematic exports.

Dancehall Queen's enduring legacy

Reid's selection as host reflects the lasting impact of "Dancehall Queen," which continues to find new audiences nearly three decades after its release.

"Dancehall Queen is about 30-something years now, and it's still relevant," Reid said. "We have a new audience, maybe a younger one, like you just saw it for the first time, who was not allowed to see it then."

The film's continued relevance keeps Reid active in interviews and appearances, demonstrating the enduring power of reggae-influenced cinema.

"For it to be still going, and for me, I'm still doing interviews, I'm still doing appearances," Reid noted. "So, calling me for this adds volume to my portfolio."

Recognition and honors

Reid's contributions to Jamaican cinema have received official recognition, including a prestigious national honor.

This recognition underscores the cultural significance of her work and its impact on Jamaica's artistic heritage.

Festival details

The Reggae Genealogy Music Festival takes place February 7, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the main event beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at reggaegenealogy.org/tickets , with organizers encouraging early purchase to secure attendance at this celebration of reggae's cinematic connections.

The festival continues the tradition of educating audiences about reggae's rich history while exploring new ways to present the genre's cultural impact and evolution.