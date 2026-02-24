Regions Bank expert shares smart steps to set financial goals and budget in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Regions Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year gets underway, a financial expert says the best thing people can do for their money is set clear, measurable goals and build a budget to support them.

Tammi Calvo-Sanchez, Miami Market Executive from Regions Bank, shared practical steps for getting finances on track in 2026.

Set smart financial goals

Calvo-Sanchez recommends starting with one or two financial goals rather than overwhelming yourself with five or more. Goals could include saving for a down payment on a house or building a retirement fund.

She suggests using what she calls the SMART goal process to make those goals more achievable.

"Make sure your goal is very specific, it's measurable, it's attainable, more importantly, is it realistic, and time-based," Calvo-Sanchez said. "You want to make sure that you're going to put a deadline to that goal, so that you can know if you're reaching and you're attaining that goal."

Breaking goals down and measuring progress weekly or monthly can also help people stay on track and see their success more clearly.

Build a budget in three steps

Calvo-Sanchez outlined a three-step budgeting process to help people put their goals into action.

The first step is gathering all expenses, which she divides into two categories: fixed expenses, such as rent, car payments, and insurance, and variable expenses, such as groceries, gas, and entertainment.

The second step is calculating the total monthly income.

The third step is subtracting expenses from income to determine discretionary income.

"That's really where the planning kicks in," Calvo-Sanchez said. "You're going to take that income and then decide what portion of that I am going to save to maybe accomplish what my goals are, or to pay down debt, or to save for a trip."

Free resources available through Regions

For those who need additional guidance, Regions Bank offers a free one-on-one financial planning service called the Regions Greenprint. The service is available to anyone, not just existing Regions clients, and connects individuals with an advisor at any Regions branch to develop a personalized financial plan.

"We sit one-on-one with an individual, and we try to understand what their goals are, what their expenses are, what their plans are, and what their resources are," Calvo-Sanchez said.

Regions also offers an online resource called Next Steps, which includes online training, podcasts, and a library of free financial resources.

To get started with a Greenprint plan, visit any Regions branch and ask to be connected with an advisor. Online resources are available at no cost and require no existing relationship with the bank. For more information, visit regions.doingmoretoday.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.