Registered dietitian Mia Syn shares spring nutrition tips featuring new products and fresh ingredients

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nutrition by Mia. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is a great time to refresh your eating routine, and registered dietitian Mia Syn has tips and recipes to help.

Build balanced meals

Syn recommends combining protein, fiber, and healthy fats. One example is a shrimp and asparagus stir fry made with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, which launched a new nutrient-rich formula, its biggest evolution in over 40 years. The updated product offers better taste, improved creaminess, and key nutrients. Every tablespoon is an excellent source of vitamins A and B-12 and contains at least 10 to 20% of the recommended daily value of omega-3 ALA, depending on the product.

Elevate meals with fresh vegetables

Syn suggests adding Sunset Flavor Bombs tomatoes to meals and snacks.

The greenhouse-grown, on-the-vine cherry tomatoes are picked and packed with a blend of juicy and crunchy textures.

They work for snacking, fresh salads, or roasted in pastas and flatbreads. Syn uses them in a flatbread recipe also featuring 15 Olives olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

15 Olives is a grower-direct brand, meaning every olive is grown, harvested, and crafted on its own farms in Tampa, Florida, and California, then bottled in small batches at peak freshness.

Reimagine breakfast

For busy mornings, Syn recommends Feel Good Foods buttermilk banana bread and blueberry bite-sized pancake balls. The soft, fluffy, and portioned bites are gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. They heat in 45 seconds in the microwave with no mixing, flipping, or cleanup required.

Support overall wellness

Syn also highlights Neurogan Health, which offers third-party tested products targeting hair, skin, and longevity. Products include:



GHK-Cu Serum Pro — a copper peptide serum spray designed to support hair growth and scalp health

GHK-Cu Nasal Spray — designed to support skin repair, tissue recovery, and immune function

NMN Respiratory Capsules — formulated to support cardiovascular health and longevity



For more information and recipes, visit nutritionbymia.com.

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