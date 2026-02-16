Registered dietitian shares tips for building lasting healthy habits beyond January resolutions

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Smoothie King. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As focus shifts from New Year's resolutions to sustainable lifestyle changes, nutrition experts emphasize the importance of personalized approaches to health and wellness that extend well beyond January.

Registered Dietitian and wellness expert Meridian Zerner shared insights on building lasting healthy habits, emphasizing that individual needs should guide nutrition choices.

"I would really want people to appreciate that they are wonderfully unique, that there really is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition," Zerner said. "Sustainable habits really happen when we can honor that we've got some individual needs, some different schedules, different lifestyles, different taste preferences."

The first habit people should focus on for lasting change involves recognizing their unique nutritional requirements rather than following generic diet plans.

Protein intake, particularly at the start of the day, plays a crucial role in building sustainable, healthy habits. Protein supports muscle building and repair, helps sustain energy levels, and regulates appetite throughout the day.

"If you start your day with a protein-rich option, maybe it's an avocado toast, maybe it's protein rich smoothie, it really sets the tone," Zerner said.

Starting the morning with adequate protein can help maintain consistent energy levels and prevent mid-day energy crashes that often derail healthy eating plans.

Beyond protein, Zerner recommends focusing on intentional food choices that support overall health and well-being. This includes emphasizing minimally processed foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, which provide essential fiber for gut health and satiety.

The key to sustainable habits lies in making healthy choices seamlessly fit into daily routines. Zerner suggests creating "default health choices" that require minimal decision-making, such as having a go-to healthy meal or smoothie order readily available.

"I want them to fit seamlessly into your day," Zerner said. "We talk about making it one step easier, like a default health choice."

For those looking to incorporate more convenient nutrition options, Smoothie King offers protein-forward menu items and has introduced a GLP-1 support menu featuring high-fiber, high-protein smoothies with zero grams of added sugar. The company has focused on protein-rich options for 50 years and develops recipes with in-house nutritionists.

Smoothie King locations nationwide are currently offering a limited-time Valentine's Day promotion in partnership with TV personality Tyler Cameron. More information about menu options and ordering is available at smoothieking.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.