Renpho Rolls Out Major Black Friday Deals on Smart Wellness Tech

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Renpho. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.
Renpho is kicking off Black Friday with deep discounts on some of its most popular wellness and self-care devices. Health and wellness analyst Mike Bako and lifestyle expert Meaghan B Murphy showcased to Inside South Florida how Renpho is offering shoppers a chance to upgrade their daily routines or grab thoughtful gifts at a fraction of the price.
Leading the lineup is the Renpho Lynx Smart Ring, a lightweight health-tracking ring that brings advanced metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, and calories into a discreet design that syncs directly to the Renpho Health app. With no subscription required, the Smart Ring is available this season for $149, marking an $80 savings.
Beauty fans can opt for the Rejuven Artemis LED Light Therapy Mask, now $179.99 for Black Friday. The flexible silicone mask features 324 LEDs with red, infrared, and blue-light modes targeting wrinkles, acne, and overall skin rejuvenation, offering visible improvements in a matter of weeks.
For anyone focused on full-body metrics, the MorphoScan Nova smart scale provides more than 50 measurements, including body fat, muscle mass, hydration and metabolism. Using dual-frequency BIA technology and eight precision sensors, the scale delivers clinic-level accuracy at home. It’s priced at $186.99 for the holiday.
Renpho is also promoting its compact Mini Thermal Massage Gun, a top-rated device on Amazon. Weighing under one pound, it features rapid heating up to 115 degrees and multiple silicone attachments for targeted relief. It’s discounted to $54.97 for Black Friday.
For eye strain relief, the Iris 1 Eye Massager returns as one of Amazon’s top sellers, now available for $49.85.
Rounding out the lineup is the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager, designed with insight from massage professionals and offering 360-degree kneading, adjustable compression, and optional heat up to 131 degrees. It fits up to a men’s size 12, is FSA/HSA eligible, and remains a customer favorite for easing soreness and improving circulation.
All devices can be found on Amazon by searching their product names while Black Friday pricing remains active. For more information, visit Renpho.com.