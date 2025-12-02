Renpho Rolls Out Major Black Friday Deals on Smart Wellness Tech

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Renpho. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Renpho is kicking off Black Friday with deep discounts on some of its most popular wellness and self-care devices. Health and wellness analyst Mike Bako and lifestyle expert Meaghan B Murphy showcased to Inside South Florida how Renpho is offering shoppers a chance to upgrade their daily routines or grab thoughtful gifts at a fraction of the price.

Leading the lineup is the Renpho Lynx Smart Ring, a lightweight health-tracking ring that brings advanced metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, blood oxygen, steps, and calories into a discreet design that syncs directly to the Renpho Health app. With no subscription required, the Smart Ring is available this season for $149, marking an $80 savings.

Beauty fans can opt for the Rejuven Artemis LED Light Therapy Mask, now $179.99 for Black Friday. The flexible silicone mask features 324 LEDs with red, infrared, and blue-light modes targeting wrinkles, acne, and overall skin rejuvenation, offering visible improvements in a matter of weeks.

For anyone focused on full-body metrics, the MorphoScan Nova smart scale provides more than 50 measurements, including body fat, muscle mass, hydration and metabolism. Using dual-frequency BIA technology and eight precision sensors, the scale delivers clinic-level accuracy at home. It’s priced at $186.99 for the holiday.

Renpho is also promoting its compact Mini Thermal Massage Gun, a top-rated device on Amazon. Weighing under one pound, it features rapid heating up to 115 degrees and multiple silicone attachments for targeted relief. It’s discounted to $54.97 for Black Friday.

For eye strain relief, the Iris 1 Eye Massager returns as one of Amazon’s top sellers, now available for $49.85.

Rounding out the lineup is the Renpho Shiatsu Foot Massager, designed with insight from massage professionals and offering 360-degree kneading, adjustable compression, and optional heat up to 131 degrees. It fits up to a men’s size 12, is FSA/HSA eligible, and remains a customer favorite for easing soreness and improving circulation.