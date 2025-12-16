Rethinking Life After High School: New Tools Help Students Explore More Than Just College

As families prepare for the holiday break, many parents are finding themselves having bigger conversations with their kids, especially high school seniors, about what comes next after graduation. While college has long been considered the default path, shifting economic realities, changing job markets, and new technologies are opening the door to alternative futures.

Education experts say the traditional education-to-employment pipeline is no longer serving all students effectively. Fewer than half of high school seniors enroll in college, and only about two-thirds of those students complete a degree. At the same time, students are often told that success requires a bachelor’s degree or higher, despite the growing number of well-paying careers that do not require college but do require careful planning, certifications, technical training, or apprenticeships.

That gap is what inspired James McIntosh to create Bridget, a new AI-powered app designed to help students explore both college and non-college pathways. The platform allows students to learn about hundreds of potential careers, assess their interests, and build a step-by-step plan through high school that includes academics, skill development, financial planning, and post-graduation options.

McIntosh said to Inside South Florida that many students feel overwhelmed and anxious about their futures, especially as artificial intelligence reshapes the workforce. While some jobs are disappearing or changing, new roles are emerging, and adaptability has become more important than ever. Bridget emphasizes the development of durable skills such as communication, teamwork, leadership, and creativity, which are transferable across industries and career paths.

The app is designed to integrate with school systems and help students take ownership of their futures by making the process feel manageable and achievable. By building a clear plan early, students can better understand their options and feel more confident navigating an uncertain job market.