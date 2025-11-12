Rev Your Engines: South Florida's First Motorcycle Expo in Years

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Law Tigers. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Get ready to throttle up! The inaugural Palm Beach County Motorcycle Expo is roaring into town November 22nd-23rd, and it's about damn time. With 50,000 square feet of chrome, leather, and two-wheeled dreams packed into the air-conditioned Palm Beach County Convention Center, this event is filling a massive gap in South Florida's show scene.

While we've got boat shows and air shows, motorcycle enthusiasts have been left revving in neutral, until now. Florida ranks among the top motorcycle-owning states per capita, making this expo a no-brainer that's finally becoming reality.

The star-studded lineup includes Discovery Channel's Paul Junior from American Chopper, plus the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office showcasing their legendary riding skills in a live demonstration that promises to be wheelie impressive.

Law Tigers motorcycle injury attorneys are co-sponsoring their first South Florida event, offering 25% off tickets with code "LAWTIGERS25" because even lawyers can be generous sometimes.

Visit MotorcycleExpo.us for tickets, or buy at the door, but pre-purchase beats waiting in line!