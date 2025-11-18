Rick Ross Drops a New Miami Drink — And This One Skips the Alcohol

Rick Ross is making another major Miami power move, teaming up with South Beach Brewing Company to launch a brand-new way to sip in the 305. The twist? This lineup swaps booze for THC and CBD, giving fans all the good vibes without the next-day drag.

At the launch, Ross showed off two standout flavors, High Tide and Slack Time, both designed to bring a smooth, elevated Miami feel to your night. It’s the latest addition to his growing business empire and another step in shaping the city’s luxury lifestyle scene.

The debut party at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel matched the moment: bold looks, chill energy, music flowing, and cans in hand. As more people lean away from alcohol, this new lane of cannabis-infused drinks is becoming the next big wave, and Ross is already surfing it.