Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Rick Ross Drops a New Miami Drink — And This One Skips the Alcohol

Rick Ross Drops a New Miami Drink — And This One Skips the Alcohol
Posted

Rick Ross is making another major Miami power move, teaming up with South Beach Brewing Company to launch a brand-new way to sip in the 305. The twist? This lineup swaps booze for THC and CBD, giving fans all the good vibes without the next-day drag.

At the launch, Ross showed off two standout flavors, High Tide and Slack Time, both designed to bring a smooth, elevated Miami feel to your night. It’s the latest addition to his growing business empire and another step in shaping the city’s luxury lifestyle scene.

The debut party at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel matched the moment: bold looks, chill energy, music flowing, and cans in hand. As more people lean away from alcohol, this new lane of cannabis-infused drinks is becoming the next big wave, and Ross is already surfing it.

Catch the full segment to see how Miami’s biggest boss is changing the way the 305 sips. For more information, visit SouthBeachBrew.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com