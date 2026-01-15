Ringing in 2026 With Smarter, Greener Tech at CES

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Trade Show Treasure Hunters. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Kicking off the new year at the Consumer Electronics Show, Inside South Florida took viewers inside the largest tech show in the country to explore how artificial intelligence, smart home innovation, fitness tech, and sustainability are shaping everyday life. Home experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade toured the show floor to spotlight standout products designed to save time, space, energy, and effort.

Aiper Irrisense 2

The Aiper Irrisense 2 is a four-in-one smart irrigation solution that combines valves, a controller, a sprinkler, and a nutrient dispenser into a single unit. Designed for homes without built-in irrigation systems, this system can be installed in approximately 15 minutes and covers nearly 5,000 square feet with a spray distance of up to 40 feet. Using smart technology, it identifies whether it’s watering grass, flowers, or vegetables, and delivers the correct amount of water and nutrients while mimicking natural rainfall. The system can reduce water use by up to 40 percent and is available at Aiper.com .

FitTransformer

The FitTransformer is a customizable, space-saving home fitness system built around a single motor-powered core module. Users can add different frames for strength training, rowing, and skiing without needing bulky standalone equipment. The Sail rowing module offers triple-mode resistance that simulates air, water, and magnetic training, while the Titan module provides over 250 pounds of resistance, more than 150 workout variations, and four strength-training modes. An integrated app tracks progress across workouts. The Fit Transformer system is available at fittransformer.com .

OnX Offroad

The OnX Offroad app is designed to help adventurers plan and navigate off-the-grid trips with ease. Users can plan routes on a computer or tablet and seamlessly access the same maps on their phone, vehicle screen via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, or offline when cell service is unavailable. A popular feature highlights where dispersed camping is allowed along a route, helping users explore confidently while staying informed. The app is available now by downloading OnX Offroad.

Dreo Turbo Cool

At the Dreo booth, the spotlight was on the newly launched Turbo Poly misting fan, a three-in-one indoor solution that functions as a fan, humidifier, and misting system. Using an ultra-fine atomizer, it releases mist that cools indoor spaces by up to 10 degrees without leaving moisture on surfaces. Available in both tall and compact versions, the Turbo Poly misting fan is designed for indoor comfort and launches in time for spring at dreo.com .