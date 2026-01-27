Ringling Bros. Returns to South Florida with Record-Breaking Thrills

The circus is back in town, and Inside South Florida got an up-close preview of the jaw-dropping action coming to the Amerant Bank Arena this weekend. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is bringing high-energy stunts, big laughs, and heart-pounding performances back to SoFlo for one more round of shows.

South Florida native and circus performer Wesley Williams joined ISF to showcase some of his wild skills, including jumping rope and juggling while riding a four-wheel unicycle. But that’s just the warm-up. Wesley is a three-time world record holder for riding the tallest rideable unicycle, and this year, he’s taking things to a whole new level. He’ll be performing atop a 25-wheel unicycle stacked 35 feet in the air, making it one of the most nail-biting acts in the entire show.

Another must-see moment? The Ringling Rocket grand finale, which involves a human cannonball launching 110 feet across the arena at 65 miles per hour, is a showstopper that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats every single night.