Scripps Sports broadcaster Steve Goldstein says Panthers are primed for a bounce-back season

The Florida Panthers may have missed the playoffs in the 2025-26 season, but Scripps Sports play-by-play broadcaster Steve Goldstein says the team's best days are still ahead.

Goldstein sat down with Inside South Florida to break down what went wrong this season and why Panthers fans should be excited about what is coming next.

Goldstein said the 2025-26 season was unlike anything the franchise had faced before, pointing to an unprecedented workload over the previous three years as a key factor. "No team in NHL history had ever played as many games as the Florida Panthers did over the three years. So you go to three straight Stanley Cup Finals. So many of those guys through so many of the playoff wars. And then Alexander Barkov goes down on day one and Matthew was already out of the lineup. And they did a phenomenal job hanging in there," Goldstein said.

Goldstein noted that the Panthers were still in playoff contention as recently as January. "When the calendar turned to 2026 the Panthers were a point out of a playoff spot. They were right there. So too many injuries, probably too much hockey. It's a reset," Goldstein said.

Despite the disappointing finish, Goldstein said the fan base handled the season with class. He said he never heard a single boo inside Amerant Bank Arena all year. "I think Panther fans are knowledgeable enough to realize what really happened this year. Now you get to get a team rested, healthy, and with a little chip on their shoulder," Goldstein said.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Goldstein said the return of key players like Alexander Barkov and Sam Reinhart will give the Panthers a significant boost. Barkov has not played an NHL game since Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. "Barkov is going to be chomping at the bit. Sam Reinhart, ultra competitor, is going to be chomping at the bit and you go on and on. This is a very competitive team. These guys know what it takes in order to win," Goldstein said.

Goldstein said the Panthers' roster depth gives the organization every reason for optimism heading into training camp, which is scheduled to open in late September, a little earlier than usual. "When you look at the guts of the team, your top five defensemen signed, your top nine, your top three lines are signed. The bulk of this team, the championship core, really is locked in for a while," Goldstein said.

He said the motivation within the locker room will be impossible to miss when the team returns. "Right on day one in September, we're going to get a highly motivated team. They want to get back to the playoffs. And they truly believe that if they're whole, they believe that Stanley Cup is theirs," Goldstein said.

Training camp is approximately four months away.

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